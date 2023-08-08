PGA Tour unveils what’s new for next season

The PGA Tour has unveiled its 2024 schedule and updates with more prize money. The regular FedExCup season is now played on a calendar year basis. The regular season runs from January to August and consists of 36 tournaments and three play-off events. There will be eight signature tournaments with a limited field of participants, some of which will be held without a cut. The play-off champion gets a record $25 million bonus.

The season begins with The Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii and the Wyndham Championship in North Carolina. There is only a break at the end of July/beginning of August due to the Olympic golf tournament in Paris.

In between, the four major and eight signature tournaments take place. Three of these eight events are invitational tournaments with a cut and a higher prize pool of at least four million dollars for the winner. The remaining five are without a cut after two rounds. The field will only be around 80 entrants at a time, with the top 50 seeded in last season’s FedExCup rankings.

As before, 70 players qualify for the play-offs. Austria’s top golfer Sepp Straka, who is playing at the $20 million St. Jude Championship in Memphis on Thursday, did that again this year. Only 30 athletes continue to tee off at the tour finals at East Lake in Atlanta. Plans for the 2024 fall season are still pending.

