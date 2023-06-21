Have you ever noticed that your partner seems more interested in sex at certain times of the month? While it could be assumed that this is simply due to increased libido or attraction, ovulation could be another factor at play.

Pheromones, ovulation and male libido: what are the interactions?

Sexologist Roberta ROSSI explains for INTIMINA the relationship between ovulation and male libido.

The effects of pheromones (Copulina)

During ovulation, women have higher levels of pheromones, known as copulin. These chemicals are thought to signal fertility and reproductive readiness, and men can detect them through scent.

“In fact, various researches have found that men can accurately identify the scent of an ovulating woman, even when they are not aware of it. This suggests – Roberta ROSSI, sexologist intervenes – that the olfactory response to ovulation is deeply rooted in human biology and has probably existed for thousands of years. Our archaic brain receives and processes what was once the main signal for attraction. Today much of this specialization has been lost due to the deodorants and perfumes they used but in some people it still acts unconsciously”.

A 30% increase in testosterone

Was established that men experience a significant increase in testosterone levels when exposed to the scent of an ovulating woman. When a man is exposed to copulin, his testosterone levels can increase by up to 30%.

“This hormonal response could be an evolutionary adaptation that promotes mating behaviors and the continuation of the species. So what exactly happens when a man is exposed to the scent of an ovulating woman? Much can be traced back to pheromones, chemical signals produced by the body – continues ROSSI – which can influence sexual behavior. But of course we must not forget the psychological aspects of sexual attraction and involvement”.

Slow release pheromones, even on clothing

This hormonal response can increase sexual desire, arousal, and even aggressive behavior. It is speculated that testosterone levels in men may increase when exposed to clothing worn by an ovulating woman, even if they cannot consciously perceive the scent. This suggests that pheromones released during ovulation may linger on clothing and still affect male hormone levels. It’s not just the direct scent of an ovulating woman that can have an impact. Even her clothes can influence male behavior and attraction. This further underscores the role of pheromones in human biology and how they can influence reproductive behavior.

