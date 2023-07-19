Home » Phil Collins’ son plays in the regional league
Sports

Phil Collins’ son plays in the regional league

by admin
Phil Collins’ son plays in the regional league

According to the “Tiroler Tageszeitung”, the regional league club WSG Tirol Juniors has been strengthened by a prominent name: Mathew Collins is one of the three sons of pop star Phil Collins. The 18-year-old Collins, who last worked in the A youth team of the German second division club Hannover 96, did well during a trial session.

WSG juniors trainer Manuel Ludwiger only realized later that the new man was a son of the world-famous singer and drummer (“In the Air Tonight”). “We google our training guests to find out what their career progression has been like. That’s when we noticed it,” says Ludwiger. However, there is no celebrity bonus, it was all about the footballing talent that was recognized in Mathew.

Phil Collins has three sons and two daughters from three marriages. The latter became actresses, son Simon, like his father, is a singer and drummer.

See also  Udinese and Lazio cancel each other out, 1-1 at the "Dacia Arena"

You may also like

Football : Arnautovic is committed to Bologna

Swimming World Championships, Marsaglia and Tocci in the...

Arizona Diamondbacks Overcome Atlanta Braves’ Pitching Struggles in...

Football: United want Hojlund, but 70m is too...

Manchester City’s Mahrez Set to Join Jeddah National...

Pardubice hunted Hané, it brings speed and ferocity....

Mikael Ymer says ‘conscience is clear’ after ban...

Prospects and Challenges for the Chinese Women’s World...

Italy, the favorites and how to follow the...

San Francisco Giants Defeat Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy