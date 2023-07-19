Phil Collins’ son plays in the regional league

According to the “Tiroler Tageszeitung”, the regional league club WSG Tirol Juniors has been strengthened by a prominent name: Mathew Collins is one of the three sons of pop star Phil Collins. The 18-year-old Collins, who last worked in the A youth team of the German second division club Hannover 96, did well during a trial session.

WSG juniors trainer Manuel Ludwiger only realized later that the new man was a son of the world-famous singer and drummer (“In the Air Tonight”). “We google our training guests to find out what their career progression has been like. That’s when we noticed it,” says Ludwiger. However, there is no celebrity bonus, it was all about the footballing talent that was recognized in Mathew.

Phil Collins has three sons and two daughters from three marriages. The latter became actresses, son Simon, like his father, is a singer and drummer.

