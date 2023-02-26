First a word of introduction. 37-year-old Todd Duffee has defeated Phil De Fries in the past. And it knocked him out in the 1st round. But the problem is that since that fight in 2012, he has only won one fight. Nine years ago, when he defeated Anthony Hamilton at UFC 181. In 2015, he lost to Frank Mir, and in 2019, his fight with Jeff Hughes was declared a no-go. Could a fighter who had not fought for several years beat De Fries again? Fans and pundits didn’t believe it. The fight only confirmed their doubts.

30 seconds. That was all it took for the Brit to bring Duffe to the ground. And even before the gong ending the first round, he defeated his rival.

Impressive streak for De Fries

Phil De Fries has been the KSW heavyweight champion since 2018 and it is still difficult to find a rival who will really threaten him. So far, the 36-year-old Briton has managed such players as: Ricardo Prasel, Darko Stosic, Tomasz Narkun, Michał Kita, Luis Henrique, Karol Bedorf, Michał Andryszak and just Duffee. And since he previously also won at Bellator and M-10 events, De Fries is on an impressive eleven-fight win streak.

