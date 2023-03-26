Foden came off the bench in England’s win over Italy on Thursday

Manchester City’s Phil Foden will miss Saturday’s home Premier League game against Liverpool after having surgery to remove his appendix.

He was ruled out of England’s 2-0 win against Ukraine in Euro 2024 qualifying on Sunday shortly before the game.

The midfielder, 22, had surgery in London after a bout of acute appendicitis and now faces a spell on the sidelines to recover.

“Phil will now return to Manchester to begin rehabilitation,” City said.

The club statement added: “He will not be fit for this weekend’s Premier League game at home to Liverpool and it is unclear at this stage how long he will be unavailable for.”

The Premier League champions face a busy period as they compete on three fronts.

City are eight points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal, with a game in hand.

They have five league games in April, including a meeting with the Gunners at Etihad Stadium on 26 April.

Pep Guardiola’s side also face Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on 11 April, and take on Sheffield United in the FA Cup semi-finals on 22 April.