Home Sports Phil Foden: Manchester City midfielder to miss Liverpool game after appendix removed
Sports

Phil Foden: Manchester City midfielder to miss Liverpool game after appendix removed

by admin
Phil Foden: Manchester City midfielder to miss Liverpool game after appendix removed
Foden came off the bench in England’s win over Italy on Thursday

Manchester City’s Phil Foden will miss Saturday’s home Premier League game against Liverpool after having surgery to remove his appendix.

He was ruled out of England’s 2-0 win against Ukraine in Euro 2024 qualifying on Sunday shortly before the game.

The midfielder, 22, had surgery in London after a bout of acute appendicitis and now faces a spell on the sidelines to recover.

“Phil will now return to Manchester to begin rehabilitation,” City said.

The club statement added: “He will not be fit for this weekend’s Premier League game at home to Liverpool and it is unclear at this stage how long he will be unavailable for.”

The Premier League champions face a busy period as they compete on three fronts.

City are eight points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal, with a game in hand.

They have five league games in April, including a meeting with the Gunners at Etihad Stadium on 26 April.

Pep Guardiola’s side also face Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on 11 April, and take on Sheffield United in the FA Cup semi-finals on 22 April.

While City did not give a timeline for Foden’s recovery, the National Health Service websiteexternal-link says people who have appendix surgery “should be able to return to normal activities in a couple of weeks, although you may need to avoid more strenuous activities for four to six weeks after open surgery”.

How to follow Manchester City on the BBC bannerManchester City banner footer

See also  Rams reportedly expected to trade Jalen Ramsey

You may also like

a spectacular new format, but an expected winner,...

Only 12 shots were enough for Sparta. We...

Charlotte Bankes: Briton wins overall Snowboard Cross World...

KAC ends Salzburg’s play-off winning streak

Pelicans, 32 apiece to Brandon Ingram and Trey...

Milan, sliding doors: fuori Diaz dentro Samardzic?

Wout van Aert offers his French teammate Christophe...

MotoGp, in Portimao for Marquez “juggling” pole in...

Sparta over the abyss. This is a heavy...

The effects of climate change on surfing

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy