by admin
Phil Jackson stopped watching the NBA after the Orlando bubble

The slogans on NBA players’ jerseys during the Orlando bubble – messages like “Peace” or “Justice” or “Vote” or in response to the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor – caused much discussion in the summer and fall of 2020 , representing one of the main acts of athletes in favor of civil rights. However, this circumstance also distanced a character who wrote its history from NBA basketball, winning two titles as a player and eleven as a coach on the benches of the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers.

In fact, Phil Jackson hasn’t seen NBA games since the Orlando bubble and during an episode of the podcast Tetragammaton he cited the slogans on the shirts as the proverbial straw that broke the camel’s back. “They had stuff on their shirts like Justice, some of my nephews thought it was funny. I couldn’t watch it. It felt like an attempt to bow to a certain type of audience or get them to watch games, and they didn’t realize that they got other people to turn off their televisions. People want to see the sport as apolitical, politics has to stay off the field,” Jackson said.

