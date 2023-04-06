After a two-year hiatus, Phil Mickelson is back in his favorite place – Augusta National Golf Club – and watching and engaging in the PGA betting presents the opportunity to win big throughout the tournament.

Anyways, Phil Mickelson may have missed the Masters for the first time in 28 years last spring, but he’s now thrilled to be out on the green savoring every moment of what will surely be an unforgettable week.

Phil Mickelson, the beloved three-time Master’s champ, was absent from last year’s tournament after his critical remarks towards the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia were made public. These statements by Alan Shipnuck caused an uproar that ultimately led to Mickelson’s decision to sit out of competition for some time.

After a year away, Phil Mickelson is officially back at Augusta National Golf Club! Chairman Fred Ridley clarified that the legendary golfer had never been “uninvited”; he simply chose not to play last year. And according to Phil, everything has been delightful since his return: He gushed about his great and fun experience so far.

Golf legend Phil Mickelson found himself at the forefront of a heated competition between two major golf organisations. With Greg Norman and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund backing LIV Golf, their star-studded roster had caught the attention of PGA Tour execs.

Unfortunately for them (and luckily for us fans), it resulted in ‘Lefty’ being suspended from play. But that didn’t stop him; he led the charge along with other players to file an antitrust suit against his old organisation before stepping back and letting others continue without him. Talk about taking one for the team.

Mickelson’s return to the Masters was met with an enthusiastic reception from fellow Tour pros, particularly Rory McIlroy, who had been especially vocal in supporting it. “Everybody here is so classy!” he gushed. “It’s a real delight being back at such a prestigious event.”

McIlroy was excited to have Phil back at the Masters, noting that he achieved an inspirational feat when winning the 2021 PGA Championship — something no other golfer has accomplished. His enthusiasm for Phil’s return was evident despite not having spoken with him on this trip.

After a practice round with Talor Gooch and Harold Varner III, Phil Mickelson kept his cards close to the chest when it came time to talk with reporters. He declined any formal news conferences but shared some inside scoops afterwards. The five-time major winner also bowed out of Wednesday’s Par 3 Contest at Augusta National Golf Club – no need for extra pressure.

Mickelson wasn’t fazed by the media this week. In fact, he’s already had tougher times over the last couple of years.

When asked what was most challenging during his week, Mickelson made it clear that speaking to reporters wasn’t so bad. He revealed he’d experienced less-than-pleasant times in years prior, implying things were looking up.

With two championships under their belt in just two years, the LIV Golf League is quickly making a name for itself. Even Phil Mickelson – one of golf’s biggest stars – agrees that this week is critical to establish credibility and prove they’re here to stay.

Mickelson believes talent is abundant on LIV and looks forward to seeing how the players perform. He hopes it will validate their skills, making for an exciting show.

After slimming down and stepping up his game, Phil Mickelson looked like a top contender in golf until recently. Unfortunately, over the past two seasons with LIV Golf, he’s been slumping significantly – barely breaking into the top half of tournaments this year and finishing an agonising 41st out of 48 last week. As a result, his world ranking has dropped to 425th as he searches for that competitive spark again.

Mickelson feels confident about the tournament this week and believes his luck may soon turn around. Despite not scoring as well as he’d hoped, he’s determined to remain patient until things start “clicking.”

After a long absence, Mickelson is thrilled to be back on the green at his absolute favourite tournament of all time. Nothing can keep this golf legend away.

“I’m loving my favourite week of the year! Being able to be here, part of it all, and experience this incredible place is unbelievably fun. When you’re a kid dreaming about being in contention for It or actually winning one day- wow, what an amazing feeling when that dream comes true as a professional playing here every year.

Winning here is an amazing experience – you become part of the event and its history. It’s truly special.”

