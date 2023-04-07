Phil Mickelson loves the Masters and what a pleasure to see the triple winner of the event evolve on the Augusta National. The player’s popularity rating is still in good shape and this Friday under a still very present sun, the start of 1 was well supplied. ” Go Phil, on t’aime is dropped several times. This week, Lefty is on a pilgrimage and savoring every second. He already admitted it Thursday at the end of his first lap completed in 71 (-1). ” When I have the opportunity to play the Masters, it’s already a great day, regardless of my score. I just try to enjoy the day and not put too much pressure on myself. »
A formula that worked again on Friday for Phil. If everything was not perfect, far from it, especially in the long game, the left-hander dazzled the bosses with his brilliant little game. We think of this precise exit from the bunker at 4 to save par, this “bump and run” from the pine needles at 8 and above all his 5m putt for birdie. ” That’s why we love Phil Mickelson, slips a spectator. There is something magical about it. It’s good to see him hanging on “Despite a double bogey at 6, the Californian completes his go in par.
Hyflyers in the air
Not comfortable with his face-offs, the captain of the Hyflyers multiplies empty swings: before, after a shot and during downtime to try to soak up the right gesture to make. Unrecognizable on the LIV Golf and used to the bottom of the rankings, in Augusta, Mickelson seems to have found a second wind. Everything seems easier this week for the more fluid 52-year-old. “ I have the impression that we can play here without really being perfect. If you know where to place the ball, you can manage your game and make good scores. That’s why I always like to play here, because I feel a bit more relaxed. As if I didn’t need to be perfect. »
“I know I can play well here and if I can do that it will be a really fun weekend”
An experience and knowledge of the place that the six-time Major winner took full advantage of, even earning points on the Amen Corner. After a nice par saved at 11, the three-time winner of the event offers himself a mast crash at 12 for birdie and another birdie at 13 after a delicious lob shot ending his race just a meter from the mast. ” Augusta is a very spiritual place. When you love golf this place exudes a lot. We feel the history and this course offers everyone the possibility of aspiring to something. It’s very exciting and inspiring to be able to play because history is being written every year. »
27e week-end au Masters
The following ? No crash for Phil who even offered himself a last birdie at 18 to the cheers of the crowd. ” I played really well today. My 8-18 iron shot is my best shot of the day and birdie with this flag is really great. I can’t wait to live this weekend. I know I can play well here and if I can do that it will be a really fun weekend. »
With a second card of 69 (-3) and a total score of -4, Phil is another man and will live his 27th weekend in Augusta. To our greatest delight.