Hyflyers in the air

Not comfortable with his face-offs, the captain of the Hyflyers multiplies empty swings: before, after a shot and during downtime to try to soak up the right gesture to make. Unrecognizable on the LIV Golf and used to the bottom of the rankings, in Augusta, Mickelson seems to have found a second wind. Everything seems easier this week for the more fluid 52-year-old. “ I have the impression that we can play here without really being perfect. If you know where to place the ball, you can manage your game and make good scores. That’s why I always like to play here, because I feel a bit more relaxed. As if I didn’t need to be perfect. »