The Philadelphia 76ers have no plans to give up Montrezl Harrell despite an injury that will likely force him to miss the entire season 23-24.

The Sixers renewed Harrell’s contract for one year, for a fee of $2.89 million.

Harrell was expected to play behind Joel Embiid, Paul Reed and Mo Bamba.

The Sixers can keep Harrell to use him as an element of exchange in any negotiations.

