Philadelphia equalizes in the NBA playoffs

The Philadelphia 76ers tied the Boston Celtics 2-2 in the second round of the National Basketball Association (NBA) playoffs in a best-of-seven series. James Harden’s team gave up a 16-point lead in the final quarter on Sunday, but won by a razor-thin 116:115 after extra time.

The offensively outstanding Harden scored 42 points and scored the decisive basket with his last three 19 seconds before the end. Joel Embiid got 34 points. With the Celtics, Jayson Tatum was the most successful with 24 points. “It’s all about being aggressive,” said ten-time NBA All-Star Harden. “It gives us enormous self-confidence.” Game five in Boston follows on Tuesday.

Phoenix is ​​also 2-2 against Denver

The Phoenix Suns were also 2-2 against the Denver Nuggets. At 129:124, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker each scored 36 points for the hosts and let the performance of Nuggets pro Nikola Jokic and his 53 points come to nothing.

“We have to keep attacking, keep being aggressive,” said Booker, who had an outstanding hit rate of almost 78 percent. “I just try to win. Forget about that efficiency crap, I don’t care.” The next duel is on Tuesday in Denver.

Jokic takes on Suns owners

Jokic caused an uproar just before the break when he conceded a technical foul with Suns owner Mat Ishbia. Suns player Josh Okogie tried to save a ball from being knocked out and fell into a group of spectators.

Jokic then went for the ball quickly, which was then held by Ishbia and not released immediately. Ishbia was hit by Jokic’s elbow in the melee. Another man who had bumped Jokic in the shoulder had to leave his seat. The Suns again had to do without the ailing Chris Paul.

