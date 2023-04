The Philadelphia 76ers opened the National Basketball Association (NBA) playoffs with a win as favorites. The traditional team from Pennsylvania safely defeated the Brooklyn Nets 121-101 at home on Saturday to kick off their “best of seven” series.

The Sixers were led by their star players Joel Embiid (26 points), James Harden (23) and Tobias Harris (21). 30 points from Mikal Bridges were not enough for Brooklyn. Game two follows on Monday.

