Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks to Face Off in National League Championship Series MLB 2023

The Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks are set to begin the Championship Series of the National League in the MLB 2023 postseason at “Citizens Bank Park” this Monday. Both teams are competing for a spot in the World Series, with Philadelphia being the representative from last year.

The Philadelphia Phillies come into the series as the defending champions of their league and runners-up of the Big Leagues. They advanced in the qualifying table by defeating the Miami Marlins in the Wild Card Series. They also won against the Atlanta Braves and surpassed them, despite the Braves having the best record in the regular season.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Diamondbacks, along with the Texas Rangers, have been impressive in the playoffs. They defeated the Milwaukee Brewers in the Wild Card Series and swept the favorites, the Los Angeles Dodgers, in the Divisional Series.

The Philadelphia Phillies aim to repeat their qualification for the 2022 World Series, while the Arizona Diamondbacks hope to reach the final stage of the Major Leagues for the first time since 2007. They also have hopes of repeating their 2001 victory in the Major League World Series.

The starting pitchers for this duel will be Zac Gallen for the Diamondbacks and Zack Wheeler for the Phillies. Gallen has accumulated two wins in the postseason with an earned run average of 3.18, while Wheeler remains undefeated with an ERA of 2.08.

