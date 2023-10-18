Philadelphia Phillies Dominate Game 1 against Arizona Diamondbacks: Can the Dbacks Equalize in Game 2?

Game 1 of the NLCS saw the Philadelphia Phillies take an early lead against the Arizona Diamondbacks with a series of gigantic hits, ultimately securing a victory against the underdog Zac Gallen. As the series continues, Arizona finds themselves needing to equalize the series with a win at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies have already showcased their quality, proving to be a relentless force that does not give their rivals any respite, as the Atlanta Braves experienced in the previous series. Led by Rob Thomson, the Phillies have had a solid offensive postseason, with long hits and timely responses becoming a part of their day-to-day game since their victory over the Miami Marlins in the wild card series.

Key players such as Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos, and JT Realmuto have shouldered the responsibility of producing offense for the Phillies, consistently delivering hits and contributing to the team’s success. The Phillies’ opening pitcher will be Aaron Nola, who has already secured two victories in this postseason and boasts an impressive ERA of 1.42.

On the other hand, the Arizona Diamondbacks are now facing a challenging situation in the postseason. However, they do not plan on giving up easily. For this second game, they will rely on Merrill Kelly, who already has a victory in the postseason, specifically against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Kelly’s stellar performance in that game included pitching 6.1 innings, striking out five opponents, and achieving an ERA of 0.79.

Manager Torey Lovullo will most likely send out his experienced players onto the field, hoping to turn the tide for the Diamondbacks based on their recent results.

As the game approaches, both teams have key strategies to consider. For Arizona, attacking Aaron Nola early proved successful against the Dodgers, and they will aim to do the same against him. The quality innings that Merrill Kelly can provide will also be crucial for their success.

For the Philadelphia Phillies, the continued offensive contributions of Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos will be essential. Additionally, Aaron Nola will need to deliver a strong performance and provide several innings for Rob Thomson to manage effectively, considering the pitching staff’s recent usage in Game 1.

Both teams are set to compete fiercely as they vie for a crucial victory in the NLCS.

