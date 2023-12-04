Philadelphia Phillies make decision with manager Rob Thomson

The Philadelphia Phillies have made a significant move to secure the future of their team, as they recently announced the extension of manager Rob Thomson’s contract until the 2025 season. Thomson, who has a long history in the Big Leagues, has been instrumental in leading the Phillies to notable successes in recent years.

Thomson, who previously served as a manager for both the New York Yankees and the Phillies, has been with the team since 2022. Under his leadership, the Phillies have made significant progress, including an impressive 2022 season that saw the team qualify for a wild card spot in the National League playoffs.

The team’s success continued into the 2023 season, with Thomson leading the Phillies to 90 victories and another playoff appearance. With this contract extension, the team aims to provide stability and continuity in the management of the cast.

In addition to Thomson’s extension, the Phillies also announced the addition of two new assistant hitting coaches, Dustin Lind and Rafael Pena, who bring valuable knowledge and experience to the team. It’s clear that the Phillies are committed to building a strong and competitive team for the future, and Thomson’s contract extension is a big step in that direction.

Source: MLB Trade Rumors

