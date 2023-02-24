After a week-long hiatus due to the All Star Game, the NBA regular season resumed on Thursday with a nine-game program and a strong showing in Pennsylvania between the Philadelphia Sixers, third in the Eastern Conference, and the Memphis Grizzlies, second in the West. And, at home, the 76ers won (110-105), resuming their winning streak and now bringing it to five.
The 76ers take the lead late in the game
Before winning, however, Philadelphia had to erase a 17-point deficit (56-39, 21st). Joel Embiid, James Harden and their teammates had missed their start, finding themselves already left behind at the end of the first quarter (37-22). Grizzlies fullback Desmond Bane was on a roll, scoring 19 points in just 12 minutes.
The Sixers then continued to chase after the score for much of the second period, only equalizing three minutes from the buzzer (100-100) on a shot from Embiid. The Memphis Grizzlies held on for a few minutes, before “Philly” slammed a 10-1, thanks in part to three-point shots from Harden and Tobias Harris and a dunk from Embiid, and prevailed. .
Yes, Morant is discreet
James Harden was the game’s leading scorer with 31 points (10/16 in shooting including 6/9 from three points). Joel Embiid himself split a nice double-double, with 27 points and 19 rebounds. Harris also contributed to Philadelphia’s victory, with 20 pts.
In the ranks of Memphis, Desmond Bane was the most effective, even if he slowed down, scoring 25 pts (including 21 in the first period). Ja Morant, the star of the Tennessee franchise, had to settle for 15 pts, having notably missed his first five shots. The two teams keep their position in the standings of the two conferences and are preparing to each experience a new shock.
The Philadelphia Sixers will host the Boston Celtics, leaders in the East, on Saturday, while the Memphis Grizzlies will host the Denver Nuggets, who lead the Western Conference, on the same day.