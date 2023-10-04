Philadelphia Takes Early Lead in Game 1 of Wild Card Series against Miami Marlins

Philadelphia Takes an Early Lead in Game 1 of Wild Card Series against Miami Marlins

Philadelphia is hosting the highly anticipated Wild Card Series between the Phillies and the Miami Marlins. As the champions of the National League in 2022, the Phillies qualified for the postseason, finishing second in the East Division. The Marlins, on the other hand, arrived as the third-place team. The historic Citizens Bank Park will serve as the venue for the first-ever confrontation between the two teams.

This marks Philadelphia’s first time in the postseason since last year, where they had a successful run, eliminating the St. Louis Cardinals, Atlanta Braves, and San Diego Padres before eventually falling to the Houston Astros in the World Series.

For Miami, this year’s postseason appearance comes after a two-year absence. Taking advantage of the expanded playoffs format in 2020, they secured their place among the top 16 teams. This is their fourth appearance in the postseason, having previously achieved the feat in 1997 and 2003, both times becoming World Series champions.

In the opening game on Tuesday, October 3, the Marlins’ Jesus Luzardo took the mound against the Phillies’ Zack Wheeler. Wheeler, a right-handed pitcher, managed to keep the Marlins’ offense at bay for the first four innings.

Philadelphia’s offense began to make an impact with Wheeler leading the way. In the third inning, Johan Rojas and Alec Bohm combined to score the first run. Rojas singled and advanced to second base on a wild pitch, after which Bohm drove him in with a double.

In the fourth inning, the Phillies extended their lead. JT Realmuto and Nick Castellanos started with a single and a double, respectively. Bryson Stott then hit a ball to center field, allowing Realmuto to score. However, Castellanos was thrown out at home by Jazz Chisholm’s accurate throw.

Christian Pache continued the Phillies’ offensive burst as he prompted Stott with another ground ball, bringing the score to 3-0 in favor of Philadelphia.

Finally, Luzardo managed to complete the fourth inning, giving the Marlins a chance to make a comeback during the relay.

With Philadelphia starting ahead in Game 1, the Wild Card Series promises to deliver an intense battle between these two talented teams. Stay tuned for more updates on the MLB scores.

