Philadelphia Union vs LAFC Highlights | FOX Soccer

A rematch of last year’s epic MLS Cup final returns, as Philadelphia Union and LAFC commence their 2023 CONCACAF Champions League semifinal series with a leg-one matchup at Subaru Park. After a scoreless first half in the final minutes of the game Philadelphia Union secured a penalty kick from Daniel Gazdag in the 86th minute. LAFC quickly retaliated when Kellyn Acosta smashed a in a goal during extra time. The final score ended in a draw 1-1.

2 MINS AGO・Soccer・4:58

