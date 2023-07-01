Home » Philippe Gardent will train Aix-en-Provence next season
Philippe Gardent will train Aix-en-Provence next season

Benjamin Pavoni, the interim coach of the Pays d’Aix UC since the beginning of March and the departure of Thierry Anti, not having the intention of remaining in office, the club was still looking for a coach for next season. He found it this Saturday by announcing on Instagram the arrival of Philippe Gardent on his bench for the 2023-2024 financial year.

PAUC initially wanted to bring in Magnus Andersson, a year before his expected arrival in 2024, but the Swede was blocked by Porto, his current club.

Eight times champion of France

At 59, Philippe Gardent has some knowledge of the game, he, the 1995 world champion with the “Barjots”, five-time French champion as a player and three times French champion as a coach, once with Chambéry (2001) and twice with Paris (2013 and 2015).

Gardent was also the former manager of Bordeaux Bruges Lormont Hand, with which he had notably been French N1 champion in 2022. PAUC, which he will take over, comes out of a mixed season, finished in 11th place of Starligue with 24 points in 30 matches (11 wins, 2 draws, 17 losses).

