Philippe Lucas’ swimmers including Charlotte Bonnet, committed to the planet

It may have gone unnoticed, but to each of her three French records, to each of her victories in the Bréquigny swimming pool, Charlotte Bonnet has added an eco-responsible touch. At the age of 28, and like all the swimmers trained by Philippe Lucas, in Martigues, she is committed to responding to the initiative “Each medal counts”, organized by the MAIF, and which proposes to convert into hours of waste collection French medals and records obtained during the French Championships in Rennes.
The schedule calls for three hours of pickup for a record, two hours for a gold medal and one hour for silver or bronze. In this little game, which is not one for these athletes who have therefore accumulated 19 medals, including 8 in gold, and broken 3 French records, it is thus 36 hours of collection that will be carried out during the “World cleanup day », World cleaning day, scheduled for September 16 on the beaches of Corbière in Marseille, in collaboration with the association “1 waste per day”.
Led by the Niçoise Charlotte Bonnet, there will be a dozen swimmers to participate in this unprecedented initiative which is part of the Sport Planète movement to encourage sports players to adopt a more eco-responsible practice.