Philippe Pozzo di Borgo, the quadriplegic man who inspired the French film «Almost friends» has died – breaking latest news

Entrepreneur, aristocrat, French: Philippe Pozzo di Borgo died at the age of 72. Since 1993 he was paralyzed from the neck down due to a paragliding accident. His story, especially his relationship with the caregiver Abdel Yasmin Sellou, was told in the 2011 film starring François Cluzet and Omar Sy. A masterpiece of French cinema, Almost friends (2011), inspired precisely by the life of the rich quadriplegic. His death occurred in Marrakech, Morocco. The news of his disappearance was given on Saturday by the newspaper «Le Figaro».

François Cluzet thus gave the face, in an intense way, to Philppe; while Omar Sy played the caregiver. The directors of this tragicomedy, Éric Toledano and Olivier Nakache, who crowned the actor Omar Sy with the Prix César for best actor, expressed their emotion on Twitter: «We have just learned with great sadness of the death of our friend Philippe Borgo well. By agreeing to have his story adapted to Untouchables (this is the French title of the film, ed), has changed our lives and those of many vulnerable and fragile people».

Philippe Pozzo di Borgo then decided to tell his terrible fate in the book «Le Second Souffle», translated into Italian as «The guardian devil» (Ponte alle Grazie). From the pages emerges his courage and his will to live after the paragliding accident. Accident that occurred in ’93 shortly after the death of his beloved wife, due to a rare form of cancer. A mourning that marks him and throws him into despair. Shortly after comes the terrible accident. After abandonment and pain, Philippe fights again, against his body, against the excruciating memory of his wife, against his daily difficulties. . See also "This is a well-knit team even away from the court, I'm confident"