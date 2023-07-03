Philipsen is no longer the Scourge, but he almost rejoiced prematurely again. I was a little doubtful, he admitted

There was no doubt, the 25-year-old Belgian sprinter overcame all rivals in the sprint. He raised his arms above his head in triumph and hugged his girlfriend Melania. But the race management almost took away his joy.

The referees noticed the situation when Philipsen closed compatriot Wout van Aert at the barrier. He didn’t exactly cross his path, he tried to go straight, but he pushed him slightly and made it impossible for him to fight for the win. “Well, I was a little doubtful about my win. The judges made it really interesting,” admitted the sprinter from the Alpecin-Deceuninck team. “The build-up to the Tour is always intense, we all went all out,” he continued.

He waited a quarter of an hour for the final verdict. But he didn’t lose the victory in the end. “I am extremely happy,” he said with relief. Quite possibly, he remembered the moment from last year’s Tour, when he controlled the spurt of the main group and celebrated the win in the 4th stage. But at that time the winner was already at the finish line. And it was none other than Van Aert again. This time, however, no one will take away Philipsen’s joy.

The native of Ham thus successfully washes off the label of an underdog, who finished second three times at the Old Lady two years ago. Last year, he already collected two stage laurels, including the finish on the famous Champs-Élysées boulevard. And this year he is showing that he will be hard to beat. He already has seven triumphs this year and wants to add more on the Tour.

“Some pressure will come off us. But we have tremendous motivation to keep winning,” explained a happy Philipsen, whose position in the sprint was prepared by his star partner Mathieu van der Poel. “He did a fantastic job. When he has space, he can set me off at tremendous speed,” he praised his Dutch colleague. Philipsen will have a chance to add another win already on Tuesday, when there is a flat stage with a finish at the motor circuit in Nogar.