Philipsen wins sprint ahead of Cavendish

Jasper Philipsen won the seventh stage of the Tour de France on Friday. After 170 kilometers from Mont-de-Marsan to Bordeaux, the Belgian sprinted ahead of Mark Cavendish, who initially missed out on his 35th stage win. The 38-year-old Briton holds the record for stage wins in the world‘s biggest cycling tour with Belgian legend Eddy Merckx. Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard remains in the overall leader’s yellow jersey.
Mont-de-Marsan – Bordeaux (170 km): 1. Jasper Philipsen BEL 3:46:28 2. Mark Cavendish GBR -“- 3. Biniam Girmay ERI -“- 4. Luca Mozzato ITA -“- 5. Dylan Groenewegen DOWN -“- 6. Jordi Meeus BEL -“- 7. Phil Bauhaus GER -“- 8. Bryan Coquard FRA -“- 9. Alexander Kristoff NOR -“- 10. Mads Pedersen DEN -“- 22. Jonas Vingegaard DEN – “- 25. Tadej Pogacar SLO -“- 56.
Felix Gall
AUT
-“-
99.
Marco Haller
AUT
+ 0:57
110.
Michael Gogl
AUT
2:03
117.
Patrick Konrad
AUT
-“-
131.
Gregor Muehlberger
AUT
2:09
150.
Felix Großschartner
AUT
3:05
Standing seven from 21 stages: 1. Jonas Vingegaard DEN 29:57:12 2. Tadej Pogacar SLO + 0:25 3. Jai Hindley AUS 1:34 4. Simon Yates GBR 3:14 5. Carlos Rodriguez ESP 3:3 6. Adam Yates GBR 3:40 7. David Gaudu FROM 4:03 8. Romain Bardet FROM 4:43 9. Tom Pidcock GBR -“- 10. Sepp Kuss USA 5:2
Felix Gall
AUT
8:19
41.
Felix Großschartner
AUT
34:19
47.
Gregor Muehlberger
AUT
46:56
88.
Patrick Konrad
AUT
1:05:16
99.
Marco Haller
AUT
1:15:45
122.
Michael Gogl
AUT
1:23:25