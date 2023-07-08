Philipsen wins sprint ahead of Cavendish

Jasper Philipsen won the seventh stage of the Tour de France on Friday. After 170 kilometers from Mont-de-Marsan to Bordeaux, the Belgian sprinted ahead of Mark Cavendish, who initially missed out on his 35th stage win. The 38-year-old Briton holds the record for stage wins in the world‘s biggest cycling tour with Belgian legend Eddy Merckx. Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard remains in the overall leader’s yellow jersey.

Tour de France

Mont-de-Marsan – Bordeaux (170 km): 1. Jasper Philipsen BEL 3:46:28 2. Mark Cavendish GBR -“- 3. Biniam Girmay ERI -“- 4. Luca Mozzato ITA -“- 5. Dylan Groenewegen DOWN -“- 6. Jordi Meeus BEL -“- 7. Phil Bauhaus GER -“- 8. Bryan Coquard FRA -“- 9. Alexander Kristoff NOR -“- 10. Mads Pedersen DEN -“- 22. Jonas Vingegaard DEN – “- 25. Tadej Pogacar SLO -“- 56.

Felix Gall

AUT

-“-

99.

Marco Haller

AUT

+ 0:57

110.

Michael Gogl

AUT

2:03

117.

Patrick Konrad

AUT

-“-

131.

Gregor Muehlberger

AUT

2:09

150.

Felix Großschartner

AUT

3:05

rating

Standing seven from 21 stages: 1. Jonas Vingegaard DEN 29:57:12 2. Tadej Pogacar SLO + 0:25 3. Jai Hindley AUS 1:34 4. Simon Yates GBR 3:14 5. Carlos Rodriguez ESP 3:3 6. Adam Yates GBR 3:40 7. David Gaudu FROM 4:03 8. Romain Bardet FROM 4:43 9. Tom Pidcock GBR -“- 10. Sepp Kuss USA 5:2

Felix Gall

AUT

8:19

41.

Felix Großschartner

AUT

34:19

47.

Gregor Muehlberger

AUT

46:56

88.

Patrick Konrad

AUT

1:05:16

99.

Marco Haller

AUT

1:15:45

122.

Michael Gogl

AUT

1:23:25

