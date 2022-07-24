At 20:30 on July 23rd, Beijing time, the opening game of the 2022 China Online Media Football Classic Group A kicked off, with Phoenix.com against China News.com.

Phoenix.com successfully guessed coins and took the lead in winning the ball. In the opening 8 minutes, the opponent fouled in the backcourt, and our No. 33 Zhang Xin got a free kick, but unfortunately the football rolled out along the right post.

The opponent opened the ball, and after many times of falling feet, he won a foul outside the penalty area on our right side. The opponent scored a free kick and the score became 0:1.

2 minutes later, Zhang Guoliang on the 27th of Phoenix.com broke through three consecutively and then scored from the far corner in the small penalty area, making the score 1:1.

In the 12th minute, Zhang Xin on the 33rd of Phoenix.com made a pass from the deep area on the left, and the opponent on the 21st sent an Oolong gift, and Phoenix.com led 2:1.

In 17 minutes, the opponent got another free kick. After the Phoenix Nets goalkeeper Yue Mingle saved it, Zhu Dawei, the 11th, kicked the ball away and saved the day.

In 23 minutes, No. 33 Zhang Xin resisted the opponent and turned around and shot a back-footed volley, expanding the score to 3:1.

Later, the other side stumbled many times and organized an effective attack on the right side, but the striker had no choice but to shoot to the bottom line on the right side.

In the countdown of 10 minutes in the first half, No. 6 He Yuan received a pass from No. 33 Zhang Xin, and passed a single-handed shot. In the next leg, Phoenix Net led 4:1.

At the last moment of the first half, Phoenix Nets had another good chance to score, but unfortunately Zhang Xin’s shot on the 33rd was blocked by the opponent’s calf. The referee then blew the halftime whistle.

In the second half, the opponent got a yellow card for a foul on the 20th, and we got a free kick from the left. Zhang Xin on the 33rd shot and the ball flew directly into the net. The score became 5:1.

In the 50th minute, the opponent organized an offensive again. The midfielder took a shot from outside the penalty area and was firmly held by our substitute goalkeeper No. 18 Wang Wei.

In the 55th minute, Feng Zhen, the No. 8 player of Fenghuang.com, replaced No. 17 Tu Zhenlin.

7 minutes later, Phoenix Nets player No. 11 launched an attack from the left and threw a straight kick to Zhang Xin. After receiving the ball, Zhang Xin passed two people in a row and shot with his right foot. Unfortunately, the strength was not good and was confiscated by the opponent’s goalkeeper.

In the 70th minute, Phoenix Net No. 4 Ye Zhiqiu and No. 15 Guo Liang replaced Zhu Feng and Xu Yue respectively.

In the 78th minute, Phoenix Nets got a corner kick. No. 11 Zhu Dawei made a cross and was cleared by the opponent’s defender. Guo Liang received the ball from the right, passed 1 player and shot from outside the penalty area, but was intercepted again by the opponent.

The final score was locked at 5:1. Phoenix.com reversed China News Network and harvested the 2022 Cyber ​​Cup football match.

(Phoenix Sports)