Phoenix Suns, a team in G League since 2024-2025 season

Phoenix Suns, a team in G League since 2024-2025 season

The new Phoenix Suns “governor” Mat Ishbia addressed numerous topics in an in-depth interview with Boardroom. Much of the conversation was about the Suns’ decision to broadcast their games free-to-air starting next season.

Ishbia was also asked about Phoenix being the only team without a G League affiliate. Ishbia said it’s something he hopes to change soon.

“We will 100% have a team in the G-League. We’ve been trying to do it for next season, but it looks like the timing is for next season,” his words.

