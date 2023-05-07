Home » Phoenix Suns, Chris Paul is out for Game 4 against the Denver Nuggets
The Phoenix Suns will not be able to count on Chris Paul even for the fourth act of the playoff series against the Denver Nuggets.

The point guard is struggling with a groin problem, and did only a few exercises with the team in yesterday’s training.

The Suns come from a success in game 3, propitiated by yet another super performance by Devin Booker.

Not since Michael Jordan has a player averaged over 35 in his first 8 playoff games.

