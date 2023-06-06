Phoenix Suns, David Fizdale arrives alongside Frank Vogel

2
The Phoenix Suns invest in David Fizdale: the former head coach of the Knicks and Grizzlies arrives as the new assistant to Frank Vogel.
Fizdale was now in Utah as an associate GM, but the recall of Vogel, and the chance to work with Booker and Durant would make all the difference.
Fizdale had taken to the front office turn in his career, but the lure of reuniting with Vogel — whom he had worked under with Lakers — and coaching a Suns franchise with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant turned out to be too much to pass up.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 5, 2023
