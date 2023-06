Phoenix Suns have exercised a $1.9 million option on forward Ish Wainwright’s contract for the 2023-24 season.

The Suns currently have six players under contract ahead of the opening of free agency.

The Phoenix Suns have exercised forward Ish Wainwright’s $1.9 million team option to return for the 2023-24 season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Suns currently at six players under contract entering free agency. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 27, 2023

