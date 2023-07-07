Phoenix Suns, from Memphis come three second picks

After strikes Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal emptied the Phoenix Suns’ coffers of any controllable draft picks through 2030, the franchise acquired three future second-round picks in a deal with the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies ship the “suns” a 2025 second-round pick via the New Orleans Pelicans and their second-round picks in 2028 and 2029.

The Suns had sent the Nets four unprotected first-round picks and a 2028 pick swap. Prior to this deal, the Suns had no picks until 2030, in both the first and second rounds.

In the deal, Beal Phoenix had committed six future second-round picks and six first-round pick swaps to the Wizards.

The cost to the Suns will be forward Isaiah Todd and first-round pick swaps in 2024 and 2030.

