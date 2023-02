Mat Ishbia has bought a 57 percent majority stake in the Phoenix Suns for $2.28 billion, ESPN’s Baxter Holmes reports.

Robert Sarver sold his 37% stake to Ishbia for $1.48 billion. Sarver’s group bought the franchise from Jerry Colangelo for $401 million in 2004.

Ishbia assumed ownership of the Suns shortly before the trade for Kevin Durant.