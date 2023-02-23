13
The moment, in the Phoenix Suns house, is approaching. According to reports from Shams Charania Kevin Durant could make his debut next Wednesday.
Stopped since January 8, Kevin Durant, who in the meantime left the Nets for the Suns, would be available for the Charlotte game against the Hornets.
Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns are targeting his Suns debut and return to action in next Wednesday’s road game against the Charlotte Hornets, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Durant is on cusp of return from MCL sprain that he suffered on Jan. 8.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 22, 2023