For Kevin Durant’s home debut with the Phoenix Suns we will have to wait a little longer. The 13-time All-Star slipped during warmups and was unable to play against the Oklahoma City Thunder with left ankle pain. KD has played in three games since being traded to the Suns, but all on the road.

“We’ll do more testing tomorrow,” Suns coach Monty Williams said. “At the moment, it’s just a sprained ankle and we have nothing official to report.” One video showed Durant attacking towards the hoop during the warmup to twist his left ankle. Durant quickly got up and continued his practice, but several minutes later, the Suns confirmed that Durant would miss the game.

And he wasn’t on the bench during the game. Torrey Craig took his place and the Suns won 132-101 for their fourth straight victory.

“I know how much he likes to play and how much he wanted to play,” Suns point guard Chris Paul said. “But things happen.”

