Free agent Udoka Azubuike has agreed to a two-way deal with the Phoenix Suns.

He was the Jazz’s 27th overall pick in 2020.

Free agent C Udoka Azubuike has agreed on a two-way contract with the Phoenix Suns, Zach Kurtin and Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. He was the 27th overall pick to the Jazz in 2020. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 31, 2023

