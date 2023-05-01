Photo｜1 vs 20, “battles” between Chinese chess master and chess lovers

Chess enthusiasts were treated to a thrilling spectacle over the May Day holiday as the chess tournament fever at Guangzhou Cultural Park reemerged. Two chess masters, Liu Dahua, the “Oriental Computer”, and Hong Zhida, the “King of Chaotic Battles”, played against a group of chess fans at the Xiguan Chess Academy on April 29th and 30th respectively. This event was one of the series of activities in the “Wuyang Cup” National Chess Championship. The fun of playing chess lies in having the strategies and tactics of millions of soldiers at your disposal, yet only deploying them within the confines of a small chessboard and competing move by move.



Blind chess, also known as blindfold chess, refers to a game where the player does not look at the chessboard or touch the pieces, but instead plays against the opponent by calling out moves. Blind chess requires a high level of memory and abstract thinking skills from the player.

One of the highlights of the event was Liu Dahua’s incredible performance in a game of blind chess, where he played against six opponents simultaneously, relying solely on his memory and abstract reasoning skills. Liu, who previously set a record for playing against 19 opponents blindfolded in Beijing back in 1995, wowed the audience with his impressive memory and masterful gameplay, earning him the nickname “Oriental Computer”.

Despite the intense nature of the games, Liu remained calm and collected, even taking the time to offer advice to young chess fans in attendance. “Don’t give up on traditional training methods and focus on improving your basic skills,” he advised.

Tag match draws chess fans to vie for front-row seats

On April 30th, Guangzhou Cultural Park hosted chess matches between master Hong Zhi and 20 chess lovers. In the world of chess, Hong Zhi’s style is known for its fierceness and bravery, often winning in chaotic situations. He even won the gold medal in the men’s individual chess competition at the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games for Chinese Chess. In February of this year, he also won second place in the 30th “Wuyang Cup” Chess Championship.



Chess fans flock to witness the master’s style

This event attracted a large number of chess fans to come and witness the master’s skills firsthand. Some fans even arrived early to secure their front-row seats. One fan who had already watched Liu Dahua’s blind chess game on April 29th was holding a chess set signed by Liu and excitedly shared it with his friends while waiting for Hong Zhi’s tag match. During the match, Hong Zhi and his chess friends played a 1 vs. 20 tag match. One of the participants, a 7-year-old national-level chess player named Li Jinhong, calmly responded to Hong Zhi’s moves.

The match lasted nearly three hours and ended at 7 pm. In the end, Hong Zhi won 16 games, and four were a draw. The chess fans cherished the opportunity to play against the master, and they all concentrated and carefully responded to the exciting game. This attracted a large number of chess enthusiasts to come and watch, some even traveled from out of town.

Mr. Wang, a citizen who came during the May Day holiday, learned that chess masters would face off against fans and rushed to the event. “The chess masters’ battles with the fans were very exciting, and they interacted with us fans in a very friendly manner. They answered all our questions, and we were deeply inspired. Guangzhou is really working on promoting the Chinese chess culture.”



The tournament was a resounding success, showcasing the enduring appeal of chess and the impressive skills of its most dedicated practitioners. It’s clear that, for these chess masters, the thrill of the game lies not just in winning, but in the challenge of strategy and the joy of the journey.

Atlas｜1 vs 20, chess masters and chess fans compete on the spot

The fun of playing chess lies in the fact that there are millions of powerful soldiers in the chest, but they are only arranged within a square inch chessboard, and the competition is between one move and one move. During the “May 1st” holiday, the chess tournament in Guangzhou Cultural Park reappeared. Two chess masters, Liu Dahua from “Dongfang Computer” and Hong Zhi, “King of Chaos Fighting”, played with a group of chess fans in Xiguan on April 29 and April 30, respectively. This is also one of the series activities of the “Wuyang Cup” National Chess Championship Invitational Tournament.

The game of wheels attracts chess fans to “dominate”

Blindfold chess, also known as blind chess, refers to playing against opponents in the form of singing without looking at the board or touching the pieces. Blindfold chess requires high memory and abstract thinking ability of chess players.

In 1995 in Beijing, Liu Dahua set a blindfold record of 1 vs. 19 players, which earned him the reputation of “Oriental Computer”. He was also the first champion of the “Wuyang Cup” National Chess Championship Invitational Tournament. At the scene of the chess game on April 29, Liu Dahua closed his eyes and turned his back to the big chessboard, calmly fighting against six with one.

As soon as the singing of chess fell, Liu Dahua read out the next move without thinking. His superb memory and superb chess skills amazed the audience. Even in a high-intensity game, Liu Dahua still has the energy to explain the game to the fans on the scene. For the young chess fans at the scene, Liu Dahua gave pertinent advice on learning chess: “Don’t give up the traditional chess training method, but strengthen the learning of basic skills.”

Chess games are fascinating. On April 30th, Guangzhou Cultural Park staged a 1-vs-20 round-of-the-wheel match between the “King of Chaos” and chess master Hong Zhi. In the world of chess, Hong Zhi’s chess style has the characteristics of bravery and staunchness, and he is good at winning in chaos. He was the gold medalist in the men’s individual chess competition in the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games. In the 30th “Wuyang Cup” Chess Championship Invitational Tournament in February this year, Hong Zhi won the runner-up.

Attract a large number of chess fans to come and see the master’s demeanor

Before the start of the game, some chess fans had already arrived at the scene to “dominate”. Chess fans who watched Liu Dahua’s blindfold game on April 29 shared with friends the chess set signed by Liu Dahua, and excitedly looked forward to Hong Zhi’s wheel battle. At the beginning of the game, Hong Zhi and his chess friends staged a 1v20 wheel battle. Among them, 7-year-old Li Jinhong is the younger player. This national first-level chess player calmly responded to Hong Zhi’s every move.

The game lasted until 19:00, and the nearly 3-hour wheel battle ended. In the end, Hong Zhi won 16 games, 4 of which were draws. Chess fans cherish the opportunity to play chess with masters very much. They all concentrate on contemplating and coping with the wonderful chess game seriously, attracting a large number of chess fans to watch the game, and even some chess fans come from other places.

Mr. Wang, a citizen, learned that a chess master showed up to compete with chess fans, so he came here specially during the “May 1st” holiday: “The chess master and chess fans played very excitingly, and they also interacted with our chess fans very kindly. Inspired deeply, the chess culture atmosphere in Guangzhou is very strong.”

Article｜Yangcheng Evening News All Media Reporter Ma Siyong Correspondent Li Xuan

Photo｜Yangcheng Evening News all-media reporter Chen Qiuming

Translation｜Liu Jiahui

Editor in charge | Wang Nan