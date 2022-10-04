Home Sports Photo: Djokovic wins the Tel Aviv tennis tournament in Israel | Open | Cilic
Sports

Photo: Djokovic wins the Tel Aviv tennis tournament in Israel | Open | Cilic

by admin
Photo: Djokovic wins the Tel Aviv tennis tournament in Israel | Open | Cilic

[Epoch Times, October 3, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Lin Zirong reported) On October 1, the men’s singles final was held at the Tel Aviv Open in Israel. Serbia’s Novak Djokovic defeated Croatia’s Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-4.

Cilic faced only four break points to reach the final all week, but he was under pressure to serve throughout the final. Djokovic found a way to break through against Cilic, which set the stage for the entire game.

Djokovic has been threatening Cilic’s serve from the back, and he has mastered his serve after the first serve. Djokovic faced no break points in the first set, and when he found himself in trouble in the draw when serving, he responded with an ace.

In the second set, Djokovic broke serve smoothly in the first game. Djokovic had the only break point in the 6th game. 6:3, 6:4 to win, and also won the 89th championship of his career.

“My approach is to win anywhere, and I’m glad I have a group of people around me to make sure I’m in the best possible shape to be a contender to win the title,” Djokovic said.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves the ball during the men’s singles final at the Tel Aviv Open, Israel, on October 1, 2022. (Jack Guez/AFP)
Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits the ball during the men’s singles final at the Tel Aviv Open, Israel, October 1, 2022. (Jack Guez/AFP)
Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits the ball during the men’s singles final at the Tel Aviv Open, Israel, October 1, 2022. (Jack Guez/AFP)
Novak Djokovic of Serbia competes in the men’s singles final of the Tel Aviv Open tennis tournament in Israel, October 1, 2022. (Jack Guez/AFP)
Marin Cilic of Croatia serves the ball during the men’s singles final at the Tel Aviv Open, Israel, October 1, 2022. (Jack Guez/AFP)
Croatia’s Marin Cilic hits the ball during the men’s singles final at the Tel Aviv Open, Israel, October 1, 2022. (Jack Guez/AFP)
Croatia’s Marin Cilic hits the ball during the men’s singles final at the Tel Aviv Open, Israel, October 1, 2022. (Jack Guez/AFP)
On October 1, 2022, Israel, Croatia’s Marin Cilic (Marin Cilic) competes in the men’s singles final of the Tel Aviv Tennis Open. (Jack Guez/AFP)
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic (right) shakes hands with Croatia’s Marin Cilic (left) after the men’s singles final at the Tel Aviv Open, Israel, October 1, 2022 . (Jack Guez/AFP)

Responsible editor: Sun Yun

See also  Cross-sports newcomer picks the top Chinese ski jumping team "flying" to the Beijing Winter Olympics-News Center-South China Sea

You may also like

Samp-Stankovic, we are in the details: the Serbian...

Half-time battle report: Wang Qiuming breaks the goal,...

Juve, from Serbia with fury: the smile returns...

130 million in 4 years!Adebayo: Herro deserves this...

Juve-Maccabi, Bakhar and Yom Kippur: “Many of mine...

The Sanmaurense rises on Cerro Maggiore

Ancelotti: Ceballos has some hamstring problems and Hazard...

UC Limana in second place at the Prosecco...

The first group of the Japanese men’s team...

Youth League, Ajax-Napoli 5-1: qualification increasingly difficult

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy