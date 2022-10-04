[Epoch Times, October 3, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Lin Zirong reported) On October 1, the men’s singles final was held at the Tel Aviv Open in Israel. Serbia’s Novak Djokovic defeated Croatia’s Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-4.

Cilic faced only four break points to reach the final all week, but he was under pressure to serve throughout the final. Djokovic found a way to break through against Cilic, which set the stage for the entire game.

Djokovic has been threatening Cilic’s serve from the back, and he has mastered his serve after the first serve. Djokovic faced no break points in the first set, and when he found himself in trouble in the draw when serving, he responded with an ace.

In the second set, Djokovic broke serve smoothly in the first game. Djokovic had the only break point in the 6th game. 6:3, 6:4 to win, and also won the 89th championship of his career.

“My approach is to win anywhere, and I’m glad I have a group of people around me to make sure I’m in the best possible shape to be a contender to win the title,” Djokovic said.

