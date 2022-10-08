Home Sports PHOTO Kim Min-jae, his play with Milan becomes a mural in the Spanish Quarters
New mural in the Spanish Quarters dedicated to the South Korean defender

A decisive play, to prevent a goal scored and close the accounts at San Siro against Milan, which also becomes a work of art. In fact, a new mural appears in the Spanish Quarters, this time dedicated to the Napoli defender Kim Min-jae.

The South Korean defender of the Napoli became a mural in the center of the city with his decisive closure on Brahim Diaz in the match against the Rossoneri last September. The work was created by the Argentine artist Juan Pablo Gimenez who had also drawn Khvicha on the walls of Naples Kvaratskhelia.

October 8, 2022 (change October 8, 2022 | 13:07)

