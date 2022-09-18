Home Sports PHOTO What a surprise for Napoli in the Milan training camp: the web star Salt Bae arrives
PHOTO What a surprise for Napoli in the Milan training camp: the web star Salt Bae arrives

PHOTO What a surprise for Napoli in the Milan training camp: the web star Salt Bae arrives

The official profile Twitter of Napoli shared a few minutes ago the shots of an exclusive meeting that took place in the evening. In fact, the Azzurri received a visit from the famous Turkish entrepreneur, butcher and restaurateur in the Milan retreat Salt Baepseudonym of Nusret Gokce. Salt Bae he became very famous on the web thanks to his special technique in preparing and seasoning the meat. The Neapolitan club gave the web star captain Di Lorenzo’s shirt number 22. Below is the post:

“Qhis evening, in Milan, @nusr_et 🥩🧂🤏 came to visit us

September 17, 2022

