[The Epoch Times, January 23, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Lin Zirong) The FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year left a deep impression on many fans. The sportskeeda website announced the ranking of the top ten players in the world in 2022. It is compiled for readers as follows :

First place: Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe ranks first in the list of top ten football stars in 2022. The picture shows on December 18, 2022, Lusail City, Qatar (Lusail City), during the World Cup final between Argentina and France, Mbappe of the French team participated in the game. (Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Kylian Mbappe is a French professional football player who plays as a striker and plays for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the French Football League (referred to as Ligue 1). He has won honors such as the 2022 World Cup Golden Boot Award and the 2022 ESPY Global Best Men’s Football Player of the Year.

Second place: Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi (Lionel Messi) ranks second in the list of top ten football stars in 2022. The picture shows on December 18, 2022, in Lusail City, Qatar, during the World Cup final between Argentina and France, Argentina’s Lionel Messi participated in the game. (Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Lionel Messi is an Argentine professional football player who plays as a striker for Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1. He has won the FIFA Ballon d’Or seven times, the 2014 World Cup Ballon d’Or, the 2022 World Cup Ballon d’Or and other honors.

third place: Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski (Robert Lewandowski) ranks third in the list of top ten football stars in 2022. The picture shows on December 4, 2022, Doha, Qatar, during the 16th round of the World Cup, Lewandowski of the Polish team participated in the game. (Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Robert Lewandowski is a Polish professional football player who plays for Barcelona in the Spanish Football League (La Liga) as a striker. He has won honors such as the 2021 Polish Player of the Year, the 2021 World Footballer, and the 2022 Golden Foot Award.

fourth place: Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema (Karim Benzema) ranks fourth in the list of top ten football stars in 2022. The picture shows, on October 19, 2022, in Elche, Spain, during the match between Real Madrid and Elche in La Liga, Real Madrid’s Benzema participated in the game. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Karim Benzema is a French football player who plays for Real Madrid (referred to as Real Madrid) in La Liga and serves as a striker (center forward). He has won honors such as the 2022 Golden Globe Award and the 2022 Ring Football Award for the Best Men’s Football Player of the Year.

the fifth place: Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland (Erling Haaland) ranks fifth in the top ten football stars in 2022. The picture shows on December 31, 2022, in Manchester, England, during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Everton, Manchester City’s Haaland participated in the game. (Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Erling Haaland (Erling Haaland) is a Norwegian professional football player who plays for Manchester City (referred to as Manchester City) in the English Premier League (referred to as the Premier League) as a striker. He has won honors such as the 2020-2021 UEFA Champions League Golden Boot and the 2021 Norwegian Footballer of the Year (best player).

sixth place: Vinícius Júnior

Vinícius Júnior ranks sixth in the 2022 top ten football stars. The picture shows on December 9, 2022, in Al Rayyan, Qatar, during the quarter-finals of the Brazil team against Croatia in the World Cup, Brazil’s Junior participated in the game. (Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Vinicius Junior is a Brazilian football player who plays for Real Madrid as a winger. He has assisted the team in winning the 2022 Spanish Super Cup, 2022 UEFA Champions League, 2022 UEFA Super Cup and other honors.

seventh place: Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne (Kevin De Bruyne) ranks seventh on the list of top ten football stars in 2022. The picture shows on December 31, 2022, in Manchester, England, during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Everton, De Bruyne of Manchester City participated in the game. (Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Kevin De Bruyne is a Belgian football player who plays for Manchester City in the Premier League as a midfielder. He has won honors such as the 2015 German Footballer of the Year, the 2022 Golden Foot Award, and the 2022 England Northwest Football Association Premier League Player of the Year.

eight place: Luka Modric (Luka Modrić

Luka Modric (Luka Modrić) ranks eighth on the list of top ten football stars in 2022. The picture shows, on December 17, 2022, Doha, Qatar, during the third place match between the Croatian team and the Moroccan team in the World Cup, Modric of the Croatian team participated in the game. (Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Luka Modric is a Croatian football player who plays for Real Madrid in La Liga as a midfielder. He has won the 2019 Golden Foot Award, the 2021 Croatian Footballer, and the 2021 Croatian Best Player and other honors.

ninth place: Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois (Thibaut Courtois) ranks ninth in the top ten football stars in 2022. The picture shows on December 1, 2022, in Doha, Qatar, Courtois of the Belgian team applauded after the World Cup Group F match. (Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Thibaut Courtois is a Belgian football player who plays for Real Madrid in La Liga as a goalkeeper. He has won the 2018 World Cup Golden Glove Award, the 2022 Yashin Award, and the 2022 AS Sports Award.

tenth place: Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane (Sadio Mane) ranks tenth on the list of top ten football stars in 2022. The picture shows on November 1, 2022, in Munich, Germany, during the UEFA Champions League Group C match between Bayern Munich and the international football team, Bayern Munich’s Mane participated in the game. (Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Sadio Mane is a Senegalese football player who plays for the Bayern Munich team of the German Football League (referred to as the Bundesliga) as a striker. He has won honors such as the 2019 African Footballer of the Year, the 2018-2019 Premier League Golden Boot, and the 2022 Socrates Award.

