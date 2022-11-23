Home Sports Photos: Djokovic wins sixth ATP finals | Rudd | The Epoch Times
Photos: Djokovic wins sixth ATP finals | Rudd | The Epoch Times

Photos: Djokovic wins sixth ATP finals | Rudd | The Epoch Times

[The Epoch Times, November 22, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Lin Zirong) On November 20, the final of the ATP year-end finals was held at the “Pala Alpitour” (Pala Alpitour) in Turin, Italy, Serbia Player Novak Djokovic defeated Norwegian player Casper Ruud 7:5, 6:3 to win the sixth championship of this event.

In the first set, although Djokovic failed to break serve at the first three break points, he still seized the opportunity to break serve later, and finally took the lead with 7:5 in the first set.

In the second set, after Djokovic held serve in the first two games, he successfully broke serve in the fourth game. In the end, Djokovic won the second set 6:3 and won the entire game.

Djokovic equaled Roger Federer’s ATP Finals record for his first title in seven years. The former world number one was pleased with his performance and said the long wait for his sixth title made him cherish the victory all the more.

Djokovic said: “This is the final. Usually this kind of game is decided by a very small score. One break in two sets is enough.” “I know Casper played well in this game. Very good. I think we both served well.”

On November 20, 2022, Turin, Italy, during the final of the ATP year-end finals, Serbian player Novak Djokovic (Novak Djokovic) is hitting the ball. (Marco Bertorello/AFP)
On November 20, 2022, in Turin, Italy, Serbian player Novak Djokovic (Novak Djokovic) participated in the final of the ATP year-end finals. (Marco Bertorello/AFP)
On November 20, 2022, Turin, Italy, during the final of the ATP year-end finals, Serbian player Novak Djokovic (Novak Djokovic) is serving. (Marco Bertorello/AFP)
On November 20, 2022, Turin, Italy, during the final of the ATP year-end finals, Serbian player Novak Djokovic (Novak Djokovic) is hitting the ball. (Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)
On November 20, 2022, Turin, Italy, during the final of the ATP year-end finals, Norwegian player Casper Ruud (Casper Ruud) is serving. (Marco Bertorello/AFP)
On November 20, 2022, Turin, Italy, during the final of the ATP year-end finals, Norwegian player Casper Ruud (Casper Ruud) is hitting the ball. (Marco Bertorello/AFP)
On November 20, 2022, Turin, Italy, Norwegian player Casper Ruud (Casper Ruud) participated in the final of the ATP year-end finals. (Marco Bertorello/AFP)
On November 20, 2022, Turin, Italy, during the final of the ATP year-end finals, Norwegian player Casper Ruud (Casper Ruud) is hitting the ball. (Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)
On November 20, 2022, Turin, Italy, after the final of the ATP year-end finals, Serbia’s Novak Djokovic (left) and Norway’s Casper Ruud (Casper Rudd) Ruud, right) shaking hands. (Marco Bertorello/AFP)
November 20, 2022, Turin, Italy, after the final of the ATP year-end finals, Serbia’s Novak Djokovic (right) and Norway’s Casper Ruud (Casper Rudd) Ruud, left) won the championship and runner-up respectively. (Marco Bertorello/AFP)

