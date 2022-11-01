[Epoch Times, October 31, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Lin Zirong) On October 30, the men’s singles final of the Vienna Tennis Open was held in Vienna, the capital of Austria. Russia’s Daniil Medvedev finally defeated Canada’s Denis Shapovalov 4:6, 6:3, 6:2. Medvedev won the title for the first time in his career. 15 men’s singles titles.

Medvedev was beaten by Shapovalov in the first set, but Medvedev struck with greater depth and accuracy in the second and third sets, forcing Shapovalov in the Professional Tennis Federation. (Association of Tennis Professionals, referred to as ATP) 500 mistakes in the event.

Medvedev said: “This game was the best game of the week because Dennis played really unreal until 4:3 in the second set. He was down about 2% and I To be able to take advantage of the opportunity. It’s the best win when you know your opponent is above you, but you try to stay there and do the best you can.”

Medvedev created the magic moment in the third set, he managed to stop Shapovalov’s many attacks. Medvedev broke serve five times to seal the title on his sixth match point.

Medvedev, who reached the quarterfinals in his only previous appearance at the Vienna Open, has now won 15 tour-level titles, seven of them on indoor hard courts.

