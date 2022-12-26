From usa and canadathere are at least 38 deaths from causes related to arctic storm which swept over much of North America. Four Canadian victims were added to the toll when a bus overturned after skidding on an icy road in the town of Merritt in the western province of British Columbia. In the US there are 34 dead so far, writes the BBC, and the most affected state is New York. Around 200,000 people were left without electricity on Christmas Day afternoon.