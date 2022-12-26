Home Sports Photos of the Arctic storm in the United States and Canada – Foreign
Photos of the Arctic storm in the United States and Canada – Foreign

From usa and canadathere are at least 38 deaths from causes related to arctic storm which swept over much of North America. Four Canadian victims were added to the toll when a bus overturned after skidding on an icy road in the town of Merritt in the western province of British Columbia. In the US there are 34 dead so far, writes the BBC, and the most affected state is New York. Around 200,000 people were left without electricity on Christmas Day afternoon.

