A situation that should not be underestimated. Carlos Alcaraz he has to deal with the critical issues of his body in the last period and the problem of a muscular nature in the thigh of his right leg is only the latest in a series that may invite reflection. The pain during the fifth game of the second set of the ATP500 Final in Rio de Janeiro against the British Cameron Norrie it has greatly conditioned the action of the boy born in Murcia.

Alcaraz, returning from a similar injury to the same leg that forced him to miss the Australian Open, hoped he had put all his woes behind him, citing victory at the first shot of this 2023 in Buenos Aires (Argentina). The defeat against Norrie caused above all by the physical problem mentioned is something that fuels concern for the times in which the criticality arose.

Nonetheless, however, Carlitos wants to play the tournament in Acapulco (Mexico) and for this tomorrow he will submit to one by one MRI to understand the extent of the possible injury, thus deciding whether or not to play on Mexican cement. We will see if the Iberian, currently number 2 in the world, will choose the path of prudence, also due to the important deadlines that concern him, linked to Masters1000 of Indian Wells and Miami where he has many points to defend (1360).

The list of injuries is not negligible in the last 12 months, e the very handsome physique of the 19-year-old Spaniard is increasingly an unknown factor in relation to the demanding and qualitative tennis that Alcaraz implements on the tennis court. We will see at this point how the Iberian staff will move.

LIST OF CARLOS ALCARAZ INJURIES IN THE LAST PERIOD

Skip Rome with an ankle injury.

Missed all grass court season before Wimbledon with elbow problem.

Ripping Abs in Paris-Bercy vs. Rune.

Leg muscle injury before the Australian Open.

Injury always to the same leg of a muscular nature in Rio de Janeiro in the second consecutive tournament after his return.

Photo: LaPresse