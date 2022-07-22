After 33 days of closed training, the 2021-2022 Chinese Men’s Volleyball Super League preparation training will end on July 18 at the Jiangmen Sports Center in Guangdong. 14 teams gathered at Guangdong Jiangmen Sports Center, completed two physical fitness tests and 13 rounds of 91 “weekend league games”. Through the platform of the training camp, we can promote and strengthen the communication and learning of the teams, improve the competitive level of the first-line men’s volleyball team in my country and the coaching ability of the coaches, and improve the overall level of the men’s volleyball Super League. The purpose of “training” has laid a solid foundation for the next training and competition.

One of the main tasks of this training camp is to implement the spirit and requirements of the State Sports General Administration’s Physical Fitness “Iron Man Program”, and to strengthen the training of basic physical fitness and special physical fitness. Among the team members who participated in the training, 116 were born after 2000, accounting for 60.1%, 5 were born in 2005 and later, and 4 were born in 2006. Through two physical fitness tests, it is found that after this period of training, athletes have improved in different degrees in terms of physical fitness, especially young athletes have improved significantly in various indicators.

The General Administration of Sports for this training camp specially dispatched a group of high-tech rehabilitation medical equipment from Beijing to ensure the recovery and treatment of athletes. Among them, the portable cryogenic cryotherapy warehouse is a high-tech rehabilitation medical equipment used in the preparation of the national team for the Beijing Winter Olympics winter events. This time it also appeared in the Jiangmen Sports Center. In addition, a professional physical rehabilitator was hired for this preparatory training camp, Yu Weile, the physical rehabilitation director of the Science and Technology Work Department of the Winter Sports Center of the General Administration of Sports of the Beijing Winter Olympics, and the physical rehabilitation director of the national short track speed skating team, to escort the rehabilitation of the players. At the same time, the Beijing Winter Olympics technology assistance sharing meeting was arranged for the physical coaches, team doctors and rehabilitation teachers of each team to discuss, exchange and combine volleyball events.

In order to better test the results of the training camp, a “weekend league” is arranged every weekend for this training camp. There were 13 rounds of the game, a total of 91 games, and 15 games were played in 5 rounds, accounting for 16.48%. After team-by-team competition, Sichuan men’s volleyball team ranked first with 12 wins and 1 loss, and Shandong, Beijing, Shanghai and Hebei ranked second to fifth.

Most of the players of each team had the opportunity to play the game. The coaches not only pursued the victory of the game, but also trained the young players and worked out the team’s tactics. Cao Huaye, head coach of the Sichuan Orange Bag Men’s Volleyball Team, said that he did not expect the team to achieve such a result, and the young athletes got a good workout. This training camp has given each team a good platform. Through the confrontation, we can discover the problems of each team, test the previous training results, and provide directions for the next training.

In addition, the “Weekend League” of this training camp added the points of technical points to the game points. The purpose is to try to find ways to encourage each team to actively develop scoring skills, and to count the number of direct points scored by serving, spiking and blocking in the game. The team with the most technical direct points can get one point each, up to a maximum of 3 points. After statistics, it was found that for the winners of the games, the technical score was dominant in 71 games, reaching 78%. Three technical scores became the key factors affecting the outcome of the game. (Transfer from the 04th edition of China Sports News on July 21)