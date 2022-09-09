Although in the past, in 2018, it managed to reach number 4 in the world ranking, it is now that Caroline Garcia she is getting her best results in singles (she has always been an excellent doubler). In this first part of 2022, the victories on three different surfaces obtained between June and August at the Bad Homburg Open (on grass), the BNP Paribas Poland Open in Warsaw (on clay) and 1000 in Cincinnati on hard courts. And she is doing very well in the Grand Slams getting, after the quarter-finals at Wimbledon (which she had also reached in 2017), she too first semifinal in a major, at the US Open against the more popular Ons Jabeur. Let’s find out more about the French tennis player’s many sporting passions.