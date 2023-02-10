Salomona brand specializing in the outdoor sector, has announced a new important collaboration with Guillaume Millet, Doctor of Sports Sciences, who will work with the brand’s researchers to develop a new program to boost the performance of athletes, as well as explore new methods to prevent fatigue and injuries. The fruits of this collaboration can then also be used in the development of products and in the training of individual athletes.

Guillaume Millet is Professor of Sports Physiology at the Université Jean Monnet, Saint-Etienne, France. He was also the former director of the Neuromuscular Fatigue Laboratory in Calgary, Canada, and former director of the Interuniversity Laboratory of Human Movement Biology (Saint-Etienne-Lyon-Chambéry, FRANCE). “I am very satisfied with this new project from Salomon, a protagonist in the world of trail running for over 20 years,” said Guillaume Millet. “This sport is young and there is still a lot to learn about trail runners. I am delighted to start this collaboration with Salomon’s elite athletes, a very exciting project! In the long run, I am convinced that this will benefit the daily practice of all athletes.”

Millet will lead Salomon’s visionary and ambitious “ZONE HIGH” program, which will bring together a large international network of scientists from different disciplines to push the boundaries of trail running. Working with Salomon’s international trail running athletes, the program will be customized for each athlete and will include a physiological assessment, medical monitoring and recommendations on nutrition, sleep, recovery and acclimatization to heat and altitude. Millet will work closely with Marlène Giandolini, a sports science researcher, and with athletes from the Salomon international team, such as Mathieu Blanchard.

“We know how important it is to have a following, both from a sporting and scientific point of view. Guillaume, with his background as a top-level athlete and his experience as a researcher, meets all these criteria,” explains Mathieu Blanchard, who has participated in the most extreme races in terms of distance, duration and acclimatization to the local climate. “As an athlete, if you want to achieve sustainable performance and keep progressing, you can’t work alone. You need a dedicated team that is able to support you before, during and after a race.”