Salomon, the leading brand in the outdoor sector, is proud to announce a major new collaboration with Guillaume Millet, Doctor of Sport Sciences, who will work with the brand’s researchers to develop a new program to increase the performance of athletes, as well as explore new ways to prevent fatigue and injuries. The fruits of this collaboration can then also be used in the development of products and in the training of individual athletes.

Guillaume Millet (www.kinesiologui.com) is Professor of Sports Physiology at the Université Jean Monnet, Saint-Etienne, France. He was also the former director of the Neuromuscular Fatigue Laboratory in Calgary, CANADA, and former director of the Interuniversity Laboratory of Human Movement Biology (Saint-Etienne-Lyon-Chambéry, FRANCE).

Millet will lead Salomon’s visionary and ambitious “ZONE HIGH” program, which will bring together a large international network of scientists from different disciplines to push the boundaries of trail running. Working with Salomon’s international trail running athletes, the program will be customized for each athlete and will include a physiological assessment, medical monitoring and recommendations on nutrition, sleep, recovery and acclimatization to heat and altitude. Millet will work closely with Marlène Giandolini, a sports science researcher, and with athletes from the Salomon international team, such as Mathieu Blanchard.

