Davide Reboli was literally gigantic, not only as a person but also as a character. In no uncertain terms, for better or for worse, so much so that he managed to carve out a certain notoriety in the world of Italian supporters for himself and for his public square. Even important, if considered in proportion to the numbers and football tradition of the red and white team. And the news of his death on April 14th could only shake the fans, the city and then, like concentric circles in a pond whose stillness is broken by a stone, spread to friends, enemies and all the rest.

Therefore, a year after his disappearance, which occurred at the age of 53 due to an illness while he was at home, the North Curve Piacenza 1919 wanted to organize a procession in his memory. Meeting at 19.30 at the Liceo Respighi to then continue in procession to the center of the city. Discreet the presence of the police who are limited to managing car traffic.

Approximately 250 people were present including other friendly supporters, a fairly long journey that takes the procession for about an hour. The banner stands out at the head DAVIDE REBOLI PRESENT while many flags add color to this moment, with a lancer who coordinates many chants in memory of the historic leader, for Piacenza and also some against their historic rivals.

From the square in the center reached at the end of the route, the procession then moves further towards the stadium Leonard Garilli for a last moment near the mural dedicated not only to Davide Reboli but also to his brother Marco, who died a few years before him, two true pillars of red and white cheering who are given a long speech in memory of all they have done and given to the fans, then the ranks dissolve in a more relaxed moment of sociality. It’s not the best period for Piacenza who just in the last round also remedied relegation to Serie D after a season in a minor key, but Reboli also inherited the fighting spirit and the desire not to give up. By keeping that testimony alive, better times will come, even in terms of football.

Luigi Bisio