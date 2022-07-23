The Azzurri complete the defense with the former Verbano central. The Argentine was the first prop for the Rossoneri rearguard

PAVIA

Pavia completes the defense with the signing of Christian Piagni, born in 2000, two seasons ago in Excellence at San Giuliano and in the last championship at Verbano. He plays from central and therefore joins the arrival of Jacopo Concina from Leon (Serie D) and the third new face of the blue rearguard of this market, Dragos Ioance, taken from Sancolombano. Then there is the reconfirmation of Gabriel Di Bartolo, born in 2001 (therefore no longer under), who in the second part of the last season had been enhanced by Mr. Fiorito. Between the posts, the new goalkeeper Matteo Cincilla (ex Castellanzese) who with Elia Boari (who is recovering from a serious injury) and Elia Finardi form the trio of extreme Azzurri defenders.

At this point the work of Pavia’s market strategists (the sporting director Luca Sacco, coach Maurizio Tassi and the general manager Antonio Dieni), focuses on the attack, where two elements are missing alongside the Argentine Garcia. To evaluate the hypothesis of a return to Fortunati of the Croatian Vlatko Blazevic and the negotiation for Prencipe, Milanese, fresh from the Promotion tournament at Anacapri and who in the past has already played in our province with the Lomellina shirt.

AC Milan prop

La Vogherese begins to rebuild her defense. After the departures of Gabrielli and Lorusso, the Rossoneri club adds the first brick of the new defensive wall. In fact, the Argentine giant Leandro Bacaloni, 27 years old, 1.94 meters tall, from Borgomanero (Piedmontese excellence), arrives to reinforce the Rossoneri rearguard, where he reached the final play off last season, lost to Borgaro.

The operation that brought Bacaloni to Voghe was made possible by the good offices of Miguel Magnoni, former Argentine bomber who passed from Voghe to D between 2010 and 2012, today in the role of prosecutor. «We are convinced that we have chosen the right profile for us. We are talking about a very strong defender physically and with a lot of nastiness. The good references of Magnoni also influenced the purchase of Bacaloni, who remained very attached to Voghe and his fans ”, explains the Rossoneri management.

Before the Italian experience with Borgomanero, Bacaloni stood out in the Argentine Serie B with the Riestra shirt and later with the Urguiza team, an Argentine third division club. Now Voghe is working to identify another central defensive player, who will make up the new rear section in which the confirmation of the left-handed side Federico Riceputi stands out, appetite for several clubs in the transfer market, but determined to continue his experience in the jersey. rossonera.—

Enrico Venni

ALESSANDRO QUAGLINI