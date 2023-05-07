Pianguan County held the first “Qingfeng Cup” staff table tennis competition–Huanghe News_Xinzhou Channel

Pianguan County held the first “Qingfeng Cup” staff table tennis competition

Release time: 2023-05-07

In order to further unite and lead the majority of employees in the county to “concentrate their hearts and souls to follow the party on a new journey of unity and struggle”, create a staff cultural activity that is “healthy and civilized, high-spirited, and full participation”. On May 5, jointly organized by the Pianguan County Commission for Discipline Inspection and the Pianguan County Federation of Trade Unions, Pianguan County, which was specifically undertaken by the Pianguan County Kangle Fitness Club, held the first “Breeze Cup” employee table tennis competition in the county Kangle Fitness Club opening. 12 teams from various agencies, enterprises and institutions in the county and some table tennis enthusiasts will compete for a period of three days.

partial passWu Xiugui, deputy director of the Standing Committee of the County People’s Congress and chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions, Liu Zhen, deputy secretary of the County Commission for Discipline Inspection and deputy director of the Supervisory Committee, Hu Jianguo, director of the County Health and Sports Bureau, and Wang Dong, vice chairman of the County Federation of Trade Unions, attended the opening ceremony.

Wu Xiugui pointed out in his speech that the start of the first “Qingfeng Cup” staff table tennis in Pianguan County is a major event in the spiritual and cultural life of the staff in the county. A way to celebrate May Day with passion. Through this competition, the aim is to further promote the emotional exchanges among the employees, enhance the friendship between the employees, enhance the cohesion and centripetal force of the employees, and inspire the employees to “concentrate their hearts, build their souls, and work together with the party” with more high-spirited fighting spirit and fuller enthusiasm. “New Journey”, in order to fully implement the “Three Green” development strategy of the county party committee, and promote the high-quality economic and social development of Pianguan County to play the role of the main force of employees.

Wu Xiugui hopes that all employees and friends will vigorously promote the spirit of model workers, labor spirit, and craftsman spirit, work honestly, diligently, innovate with determination, and make new contributions to the new journey of comprehensively promoting Chinese-style modernization. At the same time, I also hope that all athletes will work hard, show their level, style, and friendship, and show a positive, tenacious and enterprising spirit. The County Federation of Trade Unions will continue to adhere to the employee-centered service concept, actively carry out employee sports activities that highlight the spirit of the word “工”, continue to vigorously promote the spirit of model workers, labor spirit and craftsman spirit, and further improve employees’ sense of gain, happiness and safety feel.

At the ceremony, representatives of athletes and referees took oaths respectively. Liu Zhen announced the opening of the first “Qingfeng Cup” staff table tennis competition in Pianguan County.

