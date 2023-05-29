Home » Piazza di Siena, the German Andre Thieme triumphs at the Rolex Grand Prix of Rome – Corriere TV
Sports

Piazza di Siena, the German Andre Thieme triumphs at the Rolex Grand Prix of Rome – Corriere TV

by admin
Piazza di Siena, the German Andre Thieme triumphs at the Rolex Grand Prix of Rome – Corriere TV

The German flag flies over the oval of Villa Borghese at the 90th CSIO in Rome Piazza di Siena – Master d’Inzeo. It is indeed Andre Thieme to win the Rolex Gran Premio Roma, on the last day of the horse show, riding DSP Chakaria. For the reigning European champion it is a special victory that comes at his first participation in Piazza di Siena (and his first time ever in Italy). The Swede Jens Fredricson completed the podium, second with Markan Cosmopolit, and the Brazilian Stephan de Freitas Barcha, third with Chevaux Primavera Montana Impero Egipcio. Overall winner in all four days of the event the public of Piazza di Siena. Even today, in fact, many enthusiasts have occupied the whole area around the oval.

May 28, 2023 – Updated May 28, 2023 , 9:57 PM

© breaking latest news

See also  Coronavirus Italy today, the data: hospitalizations on. Infection bulletin 13 December

You may also like

Charles Schwab Challenge: Harry Hall misses out as...

NBA prospect Jarace Walker: There’s nothing I can’t...

Melichová and Kousková improved to 16th place in...

Ice Hockey World Championship: Canada wins 28th World...

Primoz Roglic wins a single crown Giro d’Italia

Luciano Spalletti will not coach Napoli next season

Fan Chentung – Wang Zhuqing 4:2, Chinese table...

Scattered considerations after Juventus-Milan (0-1) — Sportellate.it

Rodionov loses first round duel against Pouille

Chinese team wins two silver medals in Malaysian...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy