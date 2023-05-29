Piazza di Siena, the German Andre Thieme triumphs at the Rolex Grand Prix of Rome – Corriere TV

The German flag flies over the oval of Villa Borghese at the 90th CSIO in Rome Piazza di Siena – Master d’Inzeo. It is indeed Andre Thieme to win the Rolex Gran Premio Roma, on the last day of the horse show, riding DSP Chakaria. For the reigning European champion it is a special victory that comes at his first participation in Piazza di Siena (and his first time ever in Italy). The Swede Jens Fredricson completed the podium, second with Markan Cosmopolit, and the Brazilian Stephan de Freitas Barcha, third with Chevaux Primavera Montana Impero Egipcio. Overall winner in all four days of the event the public of Piazza di Siena. Even today, in fact, many enthusiasts have occupied the whole area around the oval.