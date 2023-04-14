Last desperate attempts for Messina to avoid that ruthless lottery that are the playouts. Difficult transfer to Basilicata in the presence of Picerno launched towards the playoffs instead. About 674 spectators, according to the chronicles (474 paying customers in addition to the quota of 200 subscribers). Beautiful, bushy and lively representation of Messina, almost moving for her contribution under an annoying and persistent rain. At a corner of the grandstand, a handful of home supporters also gathers and compacts behind patches and banners of representation and with a nice, long, narrow flag. The match unfortunately ends with a solomonic goalless draw and if the landlords need to consolidate his position, much less useful for Messina whose direct competitors all win and complicate the attempts of direct salvation, which now inevitably pass from a double victory in the last two rounds and a favorable agreement of results from the other fields.

Paolo Furrer